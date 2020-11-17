Overview

Dr. Tria Lor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.



Dr. Lor works at Northport Medical Center Ltd in Minneapolis, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.