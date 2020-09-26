Dr. Triantafillos Fillos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fillos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Triantafillos Fillos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Triantafillos Fillos, MD
Dr. Triantafillos Fillos, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Fillos works at
Dr. Fillos' Office Locations
-
1
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists235 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
2
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists9319 Roosevelt Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (855) 528-7322
-
3
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists15806 Northern Blvd, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (718) 279-9101
-
4
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists3016 30th Dr, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (855) 528-7322
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fillos?
yeah, he's great and his staff in astoria are very efficient. highly recommended for bedside manner, communication skills and professionalism.
About Dr. Triantafillos Fillos, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1598863458
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fillos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fillos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fillos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fillos works at
Dr. Fillos has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fillos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fillos speaks Greek and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fillos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fillos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fillos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fillos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.