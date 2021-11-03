See All General Surgeons in Patchogue, NY
Dr. Trichy Arumugam, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Patchogue, NY
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Trichy Arumugam, MD

Dr. Trichy Arumugam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.

Dr. Arumugam works at Long Island Surgery in Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arumugam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Surgery
    4 Phyllis Dr Ste B, Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 289-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 03, 2021
Dr. Arumugan did my husbands colon surgery. He also did my gallbladder surgery. He has a great bedside manner and explained everything to us before the surgery. He came every day to check on my husband who would’ve died if he wasn’t there. The staff is so nice friendly. I would highly recommend him.
Dawn Brass — Nov 03, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Trichy Arumugam, MD
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Trichy Arumugam, MD.

About Dr. Trichy Arumugam, MD

  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407049901
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Trichy Arumugam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arumugam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Arumugam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Arumugam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Arumugam works at Long Island Surgery in Patchogue, NY. View the full address on Dr. Arumugam’s profile.

Dr. Arumugam has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arumugam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Arumugam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arumugam.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arumugam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arumugam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

