Overview of Dr. Trichy Arumugam, MD

Dr. Trichy Arumugam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Arumugam works at Long Island Surgery in Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

