Dr. Tricia Halford, DDS
Overview
Dr. Tricia Halford, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Dentistry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Corinth Dental Care3700 W 83rd St Ste 208, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Directions (913) 386-1612
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good at her trade. I was about to go with dentures and she was able to do what numerous other doctors could not manage for 5 years before her. The staff is incredible as well.
About Dr. Tricia Halford, DDS
- Dentistry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1093969297
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
