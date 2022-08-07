Overview of Dr. Tricia Thomas, MD

Dr. Tricia Thomas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Spaeth, Katz, Myers & Thomas in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.