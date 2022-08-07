Dr. Tricia Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tricia Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Tricia Thomas, MD
Dr. Tricia Thomas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Spaeth, Katz, Myers & Thomas840 Walnut St Ste 1110, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3197
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tricia was my ophthalmologist when I lived in Burlington NJ. Currently in accra Ghana. Desperately trying to get an appointment with her when am back this fall. Pls can anyone help?my name is Sally Addo of Ghana chocolate fame. Pls help.thank you
About Dr. Tricia Thomas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760423826
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, N.Y.
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
