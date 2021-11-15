Dr. Tricia Markusen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markusen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tricia Markusen, MD
Overview of Dr. Tricia Markusen, MD
Dr. Tricia Markusen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Markusen's Office Locations
Donelle Laughlin M.d. Inc.889 Pacific St, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 649-0175
Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula23625 Holman Hwy, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 624-5311
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Markusen is very friendly and efficient. There is just something very empathetic in having a female gynecologist and no need for other observers during the exam. Getting an appt is not easy and don’t expect to be seen on time. Appts can even need to be rescheduled at the last minute due to hospital emergencies etc. but she’s worth the wait.
About Dr. Tricia Markusen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
