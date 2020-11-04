Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tricia Mendoza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tricia Mendoza, MD
Dr. Tricia Mendoza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Dr. Mendoza works at
Dr. Mendoza's Office Locations
1
Frisbie Memorial Hospital11 Whitehall Rd, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 335-8871
2
Parkland Center for Emotional Wellness1 Parkland Dr, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 421-2220
3
Life Mgmt. for Adults Pllc20 Ladd St Fl 4, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 205-2953
4
Portsmouth Regional Hospital Partial Hospitalization Program55 High St, Hampton, NH 03842 Directions (603) 758-1376
Hospital Affiliations
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I love her ????????
About Dr. Tricia Mendoza, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1568648897
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
