Dr. Tricia Narine, MD
Dr. Tricia Narine, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wake Forest, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Novant Health Village Family Care3213 ROGERS RD, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 214-5263
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Covid Test. Dr. Narine answered all questions and explained the entire process in a professional and calming manner
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1609212190
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Family Practice
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
