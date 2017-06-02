Dr. Enyedy Rambur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tricia Enyedy Rambur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tricia Enyedy Rambur, MD
Dr. Tricia Enyedy Rambur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their residency with Bethesda Hospital
Dr. Enyedy Rambur works at
Dr. Enyedy Rambur's Office Locations
1
Scripps Coastal Medical Center2205 Vista Way # 320, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 704-5810
2
Scripps Coastal Medical Center320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 300, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 901-5200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rambur is friendly, caring, and easy to talk to. I highly recommend Dr. Rambur, as I have been a patient for 20 years. Did a great job on my hysterectomy and removal of ovarian cysts. I was also a patient through my pregnancy and delivery of my son.
About Dr. Tricia Enyedy Rambur, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1316962129
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Enyedy Rambur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Enyedy Rambur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Enyedy Rambur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enyedy Rambur.
