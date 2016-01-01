Overview of Dr. Tricia Royer, DO

Dr. Tricia Royer, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University Of New England, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Royer works at Jefferson Infectious Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.