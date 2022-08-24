Overview of Dr. Tricia Ting, MD

Dr. Tricia Ting, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.



Dr. Ting works at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.