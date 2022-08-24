See All Neurologists in Washington, DC
Dr. Tricia Ting, MD

Neurology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tricia Ting, MD

Dr. Tricia Ting, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

Dr. Ting works at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ting's Office Locations

    Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
    3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 295-0540
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Medstar Health Center-chevy Chase
    5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1100, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 215-9420
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  • Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
ImPACT Testing
Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
ImPACT Testing

Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
    Ratings & Reviews
    How was your appointment with Dr. Ting?

    Aug 24, 2022
    She is the best neuro I ever had! She saved me and stopped my uncontrollable seizures when other neuros gave up on me. She takes every seizure seriously. She spends so much time answering every question, and actually genuinely cares about her patients. She’ll email me back immediately about any issue. I recommend her to everyone as the best neurologist in the country.
    About Dr. Tricia Ting, MD

    Neurology
    27 years of experience
    English, Cantonese and French
    1154438976
    Education & Certifications

    Univ of PA Health System
    Albert Einstein Med Center
    University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Duke University
    Epilepsy
