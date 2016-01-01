Dr. Wurster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tricia Wurster, MD
Overview of Dr. Tricia Wurster, MD
Dr. Tricia Wurster, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Dartmouth College.
Dr. Wurster works at
Dr. Wurster's Office Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates1250 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 774-0660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tricia Wurster, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1639292006
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Med Center
- Tufts Med Center
- Dartmouth College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wurster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wurster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wurster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wurster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wurster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wurster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.