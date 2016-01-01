Dr. Triet Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Triet Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University.
Triet M. Nguyen M.d. Inc.9286 Bolsa Ave, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 899-0054
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Yale University
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Drusen, Visual Field Defects and Pigment Dispersion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
