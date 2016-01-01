Overview of Dr. Trilby Tener, MD

Dr. Trilby Tener, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvington, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Tener works at NBI Specialty Care in Irvington, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.