Dr. Trilok Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trilok Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Trilok Shah, MD15335 Morrison St, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (773) 916-7595Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
I have been seeing Dr. Shah for a few months, and I am so pleased with the care I am receiving. I am in my early 20s, and have a new ADHD diagnosis. It was very scary and confusing, but Dr. Shah was able to put me at ease and explain the nature of my diagnosis in a way that I could understand. He does not make me feel dumb for asking questions. He is also going incredibly slowly with medication since I am wary of stimulants and other medications, and he is very patient and understanding about the fact that I grew up believing stigmas and stereotypes surrounding mental health. I would definitely recommend speaking with him if you are new to or uncomfortable with mental health treatment.
About Dr. Trilok Shah, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1295991701
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Suicidal Ideation and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
