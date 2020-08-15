Overview

Dr. Trina Bruchal, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Bruchal works at Bruchal Orthodontics in Bothell, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.