Overview of Dr. Trina Espinola, MD

Dr. Trina Espinola, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University - School of Medicine|Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Espinola works at Advanced ENT's of Tampa Bay in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.