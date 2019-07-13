Dr. Trina Espinola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espinola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trina Espinola, MD
Overview of Dr. Trina Espinola, MD
Dr. Trina Espinola, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University - School of Medicine|Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Espinola works at
Dr. Espinola's Office Locations
Advanced ENT's of Tampa Bay625 6th Ave S Ste 385, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 380-5168
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Espinola has been great to work with and has treated everything I have gone to see her about. I had surgery from her about 2 years ago, which was done quickly, proper, and with no post op issues. I go to her some-what frequently (every 6 months) to follow up on a couple conditions and she always spends a lot of time with me as a patient and answers my questions. I highly recommend her for any ENT issues.
About Dr. Trina Espinola, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1922024421
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University - General Surgery &amp;amp; Dept of Otolaryngology|Tulane University School Medicine
- Charity Hosp-Tulane|Charity Hospital
- Tulane University - School of Medicine|Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinola has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.