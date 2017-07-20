Overview

Dr. Trina Frankel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Frankel works at MDVIP - Towson, Maryland in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.