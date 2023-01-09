Dr. Trina Lisko, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lisko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trina Lisko, DO
Overview of Dr. Trina Lisko, DO
Dr. Trina Lisko, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They completed their residency with Temple Univerisity Hospital
Dr. Lisko's Office Locations
Albert Einstein Medical Center60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lisko was great! detailed info and the procedure, can't wait to feel better!
About Dr. Trina Lisko, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- Female
- 1457471377
Education & Certifications
- Temple Univerisity Hospital
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
