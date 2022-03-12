Dr. Trinh Nhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trinh Nhu, MD
Dr. Trinh Nhu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine.
Los Alamitos Eye Physicians & Surgeons Inc.3801 Katella Ave Ste 130, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-7728Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
SoCal Eye3300 E South St Ste 105, Lakewood, CA 90805 Directions (562) 531-2020Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is a stellar professional. Dr. Nhu is patient centered, thorough, diligent, excellent follow through, kind, skillful. Put me at ease-complete confidence and comfortability.
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083698336
- University Of California, Irvine
- University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
- University Of Southern California
