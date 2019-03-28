Dr. Trinh Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trinh Tang, MD
Dr. Trinh Tang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Trinh Tang, M.D.4000 14th St Ste 213, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 355-7509
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Tang is always ready to listen to my problems -- health related and other. She has been very supportive of me through thick and thin, and I have come to think of her as a friend as well as my doctor.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1326014986
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- University Of Southern California
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
