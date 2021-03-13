Dr. Trinh Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trinh Vu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Trinh Vu, MD
Dr. Trinh Vu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Vu works at
Dr. Vu's Office Locations
Lien Huyen Thi Nguyen Md. Inc.73 W March Ln Ste C, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 957-3901
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vu is the primary pediatrician to all my children. I appreciated her willingness to answer all of our questions and concerns regarding care, medication, and even vaccines. She was great with my second born when he was sick with RSV and my eldest when I thought he had an ear infection, but his neck was just hurting from sleeping on it wrong haha! With all the patients she sees everyday, it's awesome that she remembers us! Yes, the wait time is very long, but for me, it's worth it. I always make sure I have nothing else planned for the day because of the long wait.
About Dr. Trinh Vu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hmong and Vietnamese
- 1396716791
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu speaks Hmong and Vietnamese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.