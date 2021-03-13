Overview of Dr. Trinh Vu, MD

Dr. Trinh Vu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Vu works at Trinh Vu MD Inc in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.