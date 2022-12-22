Dr. Trinidad Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trinidad Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Trinidad Garcia, MD
Dr. Trinidad Garcia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
Trinidad E Garcia MD306 Ne 19th Dr, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 763-6427
- 2 1124 S Parrott Ave, Okeechobee, FL 34974 Directions (863) 763-6427
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Garcia for the years you have been there for me. Your kindness and dedication have been much appreciated. Your Staff, Danny and Sue are also appreciated and always so helpful and understanding. You will be missed. You all will be missed. Enjoy your retirement!
About Dr. Trinidad Garcia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Tagalog
- 1053423848
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks Tagalog.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
