Dr. Bivalacqua has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trinity Bivalacqua, MD
Overview of Dr. Trinity Bivalacqua, MD
Dr. Trinity Bivalacqua, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Bivalacqua works at
Dr. Bivalacqua's Office Locations
-
1
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2891
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bivalacqua?
My husband had multiple cancers, probably due to full body treatments with radiation as a child. He was diagnosed with a rare cancer affecting both the bladder and intestine. His medical records showed him to be a poor risk for surgery, but he was determined to fight this cancer. Dr Bivalacqua worked with us to cause the surgery to happen. It was a difficult recovery, with multiple setbacks. Decisions made by Dr Bivalaqua and his team (occasionally relayed a little brusquely, but, when trying to save a life with conditions changing by the minute, I would rather his focus be on care of the patient), resulted in my husband and I sharing over 7 more years together before he passed away from other causes. Dr Bivalacqua was caring, supportive and discussed everything with us. Waits in the office did tend to be long. I have found that to be true in all University health settings. I learned to bring something to keep me occupied - and a sweater and snack.
About Dr. Trinity Bivalacqua, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1265579254
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bivalacqua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bivalacqua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bivalacqua works at
Dr. Bivalacqua has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bivalacqua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bivalacqua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bivalacqua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bivalacqua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bivalacqua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.