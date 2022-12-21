Overview of Dr. Trinity Pilkington, MD

Dr. Trinity Pilkington, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Pilkington works at Bayhealth Orthopedics in Smyrna, DE with other offices in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.