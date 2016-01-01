Dr. Tripta Sachdev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachdev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tripta Sachdev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tripta Sachdev, MD
Dr. Tripta Sachdev, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Punjab University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Sachdev works at
Dr. Sachdev's Office Locations
-
1
Sachdev Inc2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 840, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 413-1192Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tripta Sachdev, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1144288713
Education & Certifications
- Punjab University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Sachdev works at
Dr. Sachdev has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Brachial Plexus Palsy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachdev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
