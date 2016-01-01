See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Tripta Sachdev, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Map Pin Small San Jose, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tripta Sachdev, MD

Dr. Tripta Sachdev, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Punjab University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Sachdev works at Tripta Sachdev M.D. in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Brachial Plexus Palsy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sachdev's Office Locations

    Sachdev Inc
    2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 840, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 413-1192
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Tripta Sachdev, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1144288713
    Medical Education
    • Punjab University
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tripta Sachdev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachdev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sachdev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sachdev works at Tripta Sachdev M.D. in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sachdev’s profile.

    Dr. Sachdev has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Brachial Plexus Palsy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachdev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sachdev has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachdev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachdev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachdev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

