Overview of Dr. Trisha Pachiano, DO

Dr. Trisha Pachiano, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.



They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.