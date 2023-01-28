Overview of Dr. Trisha Parks, DO

Dr. Trisha Parks, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Parks works at Contemporary Women's Spclsts in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.