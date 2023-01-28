Dr. Trisha Parks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trisha Parks, DO
Overview of Dr. Trisha Parks, DO
Dr. Trisha Parks, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Parks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Parks' Office Locations
-
1
Contemporary Women's Spclsts6565 S Yale Ave Ste 610, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 556-6500
-
2
Elite Obstetrics & Gynecology5010 E 68th St Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 960-2827Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parks?
We came to Dr. Parks at my one week check up after a terrible first pregnancy experience with another Dr. We were so unhappy we didn’t even see the old dr at the check up. We met with Dr. Parks and haven’t turned back! She is direct, to the point, gives all info. you ask for and has a wonderful beside manner! She has delivered 2 (almost 3) of my babies by c-section and is great! Katrina, her nurse, is amazing and is very easy to talk with/get along with and makes the process even better. They do have a pretty long wait time in the office which can be inconvenient so be ready to wait, but it’s worth the care you receive. They do tend to go through receptionists… (and they can be rude at times) but I’m sure that’s more on the office manager/ment than her. It has seemed a little different now they have hired new Drs to work in the office, but that doesn’t change the care you receive from Dr. Parks!
About Dr. Trisha Parks, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1003902768
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parks works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.