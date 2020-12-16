Dr. Trisha Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trisha Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trisha Patel, MD is a Dermatologist in Benbrook, TX. They completed their residency with Howard University
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Broadway Plaza Home Health6100 Southwest Blvd Ste 100, Benbrook, TX 76109 Directions (817) 989-1595
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is very thorough, knowledgeable and friendly. I couldn't ask for a better doctor.
About Dr. Trisha Patel, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1053731927
Education & Certifications
- Howard University
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Austin College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.