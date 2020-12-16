See All Dermatologists in Benbrook, TX
Dr. Trisha Patel, MD

Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Trisha Patel, MD is a Dermatologist in Benbrook, TX. They completed their residency with Howard University

Dr. Patel works at Dermatology Associates of DFW in Benbrook, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broadway Plaza Home Health
    6100 Southwest Blvd Ste 100, Benbrook, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 989-1595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Dry Skin

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fraxel Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Latisse
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 152 ratings
    Patient Ratings (152)
    5 Star
    (143)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 16, 2020
    Dr. Patel is very thorough, knowledgeable and friendly. I couldn't ask for a better doctor.
    Marilyn — Dec 16, 2020
    About Dr. Trisha Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053731927
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Howard University
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Austin College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
