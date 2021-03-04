Dr. Trisha Pesce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pesce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trisha Pesce, MD
Overview
Dr. Trisha Pesce, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER.
Locations
Prospect Manchester Hospital Inc.71 Haynes St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 647-6827
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pesce is professional, kind, patient and knowledgeable. The intake appointment was quite long. She talked to me alone, then my son alone, then both together. I believe it was 90 minutes. Check-ups have been about 20-30 minutes. She has been conservative about the medicine, suggesting the smallest dose first. She follows up and insists on follow up appointments. She reached out to my son's physician, counselor and school nurse.
About Dr. Trisha Pesce, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1730387499
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Pesce accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pesce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pesce. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pesce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pesce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pesce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.