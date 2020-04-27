Overview

Dr. Trisha Prossick, MD is a Dermatologist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Prossick works at Johnson County Dermatology in Olathe, KS with other offices in Shawnee, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.