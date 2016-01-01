Overview

Dr. Trisha Slocum, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lowell, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Slocum works at Spectrum Health Primary Care Partners in Lowell, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.