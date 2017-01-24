Dr. Trisha Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trisha Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trisha Taylor, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
James N Hueser MD401 N Keene St, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 876-1616Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Jefferson City Office for Columbia Dermatology1400 Southwest Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 876-1616Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 11:30amThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Just met her today. I'm a nurse & had several skin related questions ( acne, Botox information, yearly mole screening, etc....) She answered all of my questions. Very professional. Very friendly & obviously intelligent. I felt very comfortable talking with her. She doesn't mess around. Got me in & out. Will go back every year for my checks & a few small cosmetic procedures!! ??
About Dr. Trisha Taylor, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1518069731
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.