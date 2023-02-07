Overview of Dr. Tristan Altbuch, MD

Dr. Tristan Altbuch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Altbuch works at The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, ACL Surgery and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.