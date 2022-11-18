Dr. Tristan Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tristan Berry, MD
Overview of Dr. Tristan Berry, MD
Dr. Tristan Berry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Berry's Office Locations
Southwest Premier Urology1100 N EL DORADO PL, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 348-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The words I’d use to describe him are; caring, compassionate, definitely knowledgeable of his specialty, genuinely friendly.
About Dr. Tristan Berry, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366572356
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Old Dominion University
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berry speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.