Dr. Tristan Keys, MD is an Urology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Mission Hospital and Mission Hospital Mcdowell.
Mission Medical Associates100 Victoria Rd, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 254-8883Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mission Urology1 Hospital Dr Ste 4100, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 254-8883
Mission Hospital509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 254-8883
Hospital Affiliations
- Blue Ridge Regional Hospital
- Mission Hospital
- Mission Hospital Mcdowell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tristan Keys Is an excellent doctor just as nice as can be.
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Urology
Dr. Keys has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keys has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Keys. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keys.
