Dr. Tristan Pangilinan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.



Dr. Pangilinan works at Okeechobee Genito-Urinary in Okeechobee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.