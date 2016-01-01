See All Cardiologists in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Tristan Petrie, MD

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tristan Petrie, MD

Dr. Tristan Petrie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.

Dr. Petrie works at Crouse Medical Practice Cardio in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Liverpool, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Petrie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiology PC
    739 Irving Ave Ste 500, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 470-7409
  2. 2
    Crouse Health
    736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 470-7409
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Crouse Medical Practice Cardiology - Clay Liverpool
    8324 Oswego Rd Ste C, Liverpool, NY 13090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 470-7409

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crouse Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
