Dr. Tristan Petrie, MD
Overview of Dr. Tristan Petrie, MD
Dr. Tristan Petrie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Cardiology PC739 Irving Ave Ste 500, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7409
Crouse Health736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7409Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Crouse Medical Practice Cardiology - Clay Liverpool8324 Oswego Rd Ste C, Liverpool, NY 13090 Directions (315) 470-7409
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Tristan Petrie, MD
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrie accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.