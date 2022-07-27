Dr. Tristan Shockley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shockley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tristan Shockley, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pain Management, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine.
Choice Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Dundalk1005 N Point Blvd Ste 722, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (240) 623-2217Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Gaithersburg18540 Office Park Dr, Montgomery Village, MD 20886 Directions (301) 804-0644Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Hyattsville6475 New Hampshire Ave Ste 620, Hyattsville, MD 20783 Directions (301) 965-6542Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Lanham7404 Executive Pl Ste 503, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (240) 623-2048Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Olney3413 Olandwood Ct Ste 103, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (443) 748-2209Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Pikesville6615 Reisterstown Rd Ste 302, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (240) 623-2417Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Rosedale7106 Ridge Rd Ste 100, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (717) 942-9521Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
They listen, and do great
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Howard University College Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shockley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shockley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shockley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shockley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shockley has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shockley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shockley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shockley.
