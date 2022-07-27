Overview of Dr. Tristan Shockley, MD

Dr. Tristan Shockley, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pain Management, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine.



Dr. Shockley works at Choice Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Dundalk in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Montgomery Village, MD, Hyattsville, MD, Lanham, MD, Olney, MD and Rosedale, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.