Dr. Tristi Muir, MD
Dr. Tristi Muir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tristi Muir, MD
Dr. Tristi Muir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Muir works at
Dr. Muir's Office Locations
Houston Methodist - TMC6550 Fannin St Ste 2221, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-5800
Houston Methodist Obgyn Associates2060 Space Park Dr Ste 410, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 334-6875
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an anterior and posterior repair with a sacral ligament lift performed by Dr. Muir in 2018. I am still doing well and am so grateful to her and her caring staff. As soon as I recovered from my surgery, I was able to resume my very active lifestyle and have continued to do so. I found Dr. Muir to be very competent, kind, compassionate, and easy to communicate with as well. I feel very blessed to be in her care.
About Dr. Tristi Muir, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1306806773
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- Mayo Medical School
- Lewis and Clark College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Muir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Muir works at
Dr. Muir has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Muir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.
