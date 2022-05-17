Overview of Dr. Trong Nguyen, MD

Dr. Trong Nguyen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of California, San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine La Jolla, CA|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, Orange Coast Medical Center and Orange County Global Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at ORANGE COAST MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.