Offers telehealth
Dr. Trong Nguyen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of California, San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine La Jolla, CA|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, Orange Coast Medical Center and Orange County Global Medical Center.
Memorialcare Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-7800
OSSP Center - Orthopaedic, Sports, Spine & Pain Center18035 Brookhurst St # 1100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 861-4888
The Center for Bone & Joint Care18111 Brookhurst St # 5800, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 861-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw the good doctor today. He is so calm and so trustworthy. I feel so lucky to be in his care. The office is upbeat and patient. He explains everything and really cares . And there's free valet parking!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- Southern California Center for Sports Medicine
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University of California, San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine La Jolla, CA|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Arthritis, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
