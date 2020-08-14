Dr. Alexander-El has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troy Alexander-El, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Troy Alexander-El, MD
Dr. Troy Alexander-El, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tinley Park, IL.
Dr. Alexander-El's Office Locations
Zmedigroup6700 167th St Ste 5, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (443) 392-8513
Hospital Affiliations
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor, listened and was very patient with me. A+
About Dr. Troy Alexander-El, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1831453638
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander-El accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander-El has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander-El. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander-El.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander-El, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander-El appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.