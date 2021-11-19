Dr. Troy Beaucoudray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beaucoudray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Beaucoudray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Troy Beaucoudray, MD
Dr. Troy Beaucoudray, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their fellowship with LSU Health Sciences Center
Dr. Beaucoudray works at
Dr. Beaucoudray's Office Locations
-
1
Spectrum Neurology Center4213 Teuton St, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-7246
-
2
Spectrum Neurology Center LLC3409 Division St, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 454-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beaucoudray?
My experience with this doctor was awesome he really cares. about his patients he have done an awesome job in treating me and his staff i recommend him too anyone.
About Dr. Troy Beaucoudray, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1316105182
Education & Certifications
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- Tulane Mc
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beaucoudray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beaucoudray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beaucoudray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beaucoudray works at
Dr. Beaucoudray has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaucoudray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaucoudray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaucoudray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaucoudray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaucoudray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.