Dr. Troy Callahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Troy Callahan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Northern Jersey Plastic Surgery Center140 Prospect Ave Ste 17, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 225-1811
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
How was your appointment with Dr. Callahan?
Artist! Craftsman! Incredible surgeon. 20 years after my mastectomy, (I had another plastic surgeon 20 y ago) my implants had formed contractures. I looked horrible, and never dreamed my situation was rectifiable. Then I met Dr Callahan. I cannot describe what The Good Doc did for me. If I may say so - I look amazing. I would never dream it would be this good! His office is stellar - so well run, every employe so kind. I am over the moon with Dr C. I recommend him in the highest possible way.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962444976
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Callahan speaks Spanish.
