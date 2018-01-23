Dr. Troy Callender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Callender, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Troy Callender, MD
Dr. Troy Callender, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tyler, TX.
Dr. Callender's Office Locations
Ent. Associates of East Texas1136 E Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 592-5601Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very attentive to my description of my medical problem. He asked many questions of my medical condition while giving a thorough visual examination. He informed me, in his opinion, of what was causing my discomfort and a treatment for it. I had been suffering from this ailment for over a year. By following his advice I was feeling better in three days and within a week all symptoms had left. He was a very nice, professional, knowledgeable, and caring doctor of whom I highly recommend.
About Dr. Troy Callender, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callender has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callender has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Callender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callender.
