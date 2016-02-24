Overview of Dr. Troy Caron, DO

Dr. Troy Caron, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ozarks Healthcare.



Dr. Caron works at Gregory R. Galakatos M.d. LLC in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.