Dr. Troy Caron, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Troy Caron, DO

Dr. Troy Caron, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ozarks Healthcare.

Dr. Caron works at Gregory R. Galakatos M.d. LLC in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gregory R. Galakatos M.d. LLC
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 5015B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-7070
  2. 2
    Laser Spine Institute St. Louis
    450 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 930-2639

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ozarks Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Ankle Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Ankle Fracture

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Troy Caron, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033182050
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy Caron, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caron has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Caron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

