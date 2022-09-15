Dr. Troy Close, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Close is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Close, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Troy Close, MD
Dr. Troy Close, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Michigan State Univ and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Close works at
Dr. Close's Office Locations
North Shore Medical Group9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 1900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (224) 251-2020
Humana Hospital Michael Reese Glenview2050 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (224) 251-2020
Northshore Glenbrook Hospital2100 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (224) 251-2020
Daniel R Greenberg MD2740 W Foster Ave Ste 301, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 271-3139
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. He explained very clearly and was very through in examination
About Dr. Troy Close, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Il-Chicago Eye & Ear Infirm
- Loyola University Hospital
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Michigan State Univ
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Close has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Close accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Close has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Close on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Close. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Close.
