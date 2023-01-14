See All Neurologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Troy Desai, MD

Neurology
2.4 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Troy Desai, MD

Dr. Troy Desai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Forbes Hospital.

Dr. Desai works at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Erie, PA and Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allegheny General Hospital
    420 E North Ave Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-8860
  2. 2
    Allegheny Neurological Associates
    490 E North Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-8860
  3. 3
    2315 Myrtle St Ste L90, Erie, PA 16502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 452-7575
  4. 4
    Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Radiology Services
    12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (878) 332-4271
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • Forbes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Restless Leg Syndrome
Tension Headache
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Tension Headache
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?

    Jan 14, 2023
    Dr. Desai is a knowledgeable and caring doctor. He cares about the patient’s quality of life and understands the appropriate methods of care that are warranted. He makes sure to listen to patient concerns. I have the utmost confidence in Dr. Desai and would try to continue to see him even if I moved.
    Patient for 6 years — Jan 14, 2023
    About Dr. Troy Desai, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861727737
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

