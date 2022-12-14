Overview

Dr. Troy Dillard, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center and PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Dillard works at Legacy Medical Group-Endocrinology in Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.