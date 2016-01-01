Overview of Dr. Troy Duininck, MD

Dr. Troy Duininck, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Duininck works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.