Dr. Troy Duininck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Troy Duininck, MD
Dr. Troy Duininck, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Dr. Duininck's Office Locations
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Troy Duininck, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1801870886
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duininck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duininck accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Duininck.
Dr. Duininck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Duininck has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duininck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Duininck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duininck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duininck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.